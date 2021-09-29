CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Ireland Facing Clown Shortage

By Nicole Drum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of a number of things. Earlier this month it was reported that both Chick-Fil-A and McDonald's were dealing with a "worker shortage" as a result of the pandemic that led the fast-food chains to close some of their dining rooms. Recently, there have been reports that due to shortages and issues with shipping and logistics globally there could be issues with getting toys, dolls, games, and even books on store shelves in time for the holiday season as well. Now, Northern Ireland is also dealing with a shortage related to the ongoing pandemic: a shortage of clowns.

