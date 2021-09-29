Rapper Arrested, Allegedly Assaulted Police Officer
South Korean rap sensation NO:EL has been arrested and booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer. Times of India reports that various Korean media outlets, as well as local police authorities, have accused NO:EL driving without a license. Additionally, NO:EL was non-compliant with the officer's requests for a breathalyzer test. They also allege he is guilty of "obstruction of the execution of official duties under the Road Traffic Act."popculture.com
