Rapper Arrested, Allegedly Assaulted Police Officer

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating an altercation involving an off-duty trooper, WBZ-TV’s I-Team has learned. Sources tell the I-Team at least one trooper could find himself in hot water after a video of what appears to show him fighting with several women surfaced. The I-Team obtained the video, which appears to show at least one off-duty trooper, the man in the red plaid shirt, involved in an altercation with several women on the street. At one point, it looks like the women appear to be the aggressors. The trooper on the video appears to be pushing one of the women...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO