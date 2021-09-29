CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Arrested, Allegedly Assaulted Police Officer

By Brenda Alexander
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean rap sensation NO:EL has been arrested and booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer. Times of India reports that various Korean media outlets, as well as local police authorities, have accused NO:EL driving without a license. Additionally, NO:EL was non-compliant with the officer's requests for a breathalyzer test. They also allege he is guilty of "obstruction of the execution of official duties under the Road Traffic Act."

BTDT
6d ago

Trying to live up to the hype! He will be bleeding out on the street before long! Lol! Oh well, no big loss!

