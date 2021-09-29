CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Minute: State spends millions on pandemic tourism aid; Georgia company wins lottery contract

By MBA Staff
missouribusinessalert.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJob creation by Missouri startups dipped last year, but young companies still accounted for the bulk of new jobs in the state. According to a new report from entrepreneur support organization MOSourceLink, early-stage companies in the state created nearly 36,700 jobs in 2020, a decrease of about 2% from the year before. However, these businesses have provided nearly 80% of all new jobs in Missouri over the last five years and will be a key driver of the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic. In Columbia, a judge denied Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request for a class-action lawsuit against all Missouri public schools with mask mandates. However, the state plans to pursue a single suit against Columbia Public Schools on grounds that the district has exceeded its authority in imposing a mask mandate. Plus, state spending on tourism during the pandemic is drawing scrutiny. Missouri sent $15 million of federal pandemic aid to 32 local tourism groups, which the groups say provided a needed lifeline. But some critics of that spending question the use of funds to promote tourism at a time when health officials warned about the risks of travel.

www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 0

