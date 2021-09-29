Pick 6: Middleton puts undefeated Big Eight football mark on line against Verona

More postseason berths will be clinched in Week 7. Here are six games to watch. Middleton (4-2 overall, 4-0 Big Eight Conference) at Verona (5-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. — Verona is chasing Big Eight leaders Middleton and Sun Prairie. In Week 5, Middleton picked up a forfeiture conference victory over Madison West, which was credited to Middleton’s postseason qualifying record. Sun Prairie in Week 6 had a forfeiture win over Madison West, then added a game against River Falls, which Sun Prairie won and will help it during seeding for postseason, according to the WIAA. Last week, Middleton outscored Madison Memorial 24-0 in the second half and pulled away for a 44-6 victory. Gabe Passini threw three touchdown passes; Cole Toennies caught six passes for 117 yards and two scores; and Elijah Gray ran for 101 yards and a touchdown. Verona comes off a 56-0 victory over Madison La Follette. Mason Fink tossed two touchdown passes, Kyle Krantz ran for two touchdowns and the Wildcats had an interception return and a punt return for touchdowns.