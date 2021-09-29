CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Best electric bikes: an e-bike for every budget

By Move Electric
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-bikes come in all shapes and sizes and can be ideal for the city, open roads, off-roading or a combination of the three. These are the best. As e-mobility becomes more prominent, the electric bicycle market has never been more saturated, and there's now an e-bike for every type of rider. Whether you’re looking to get to work quicker - and less sweaty - or would like a bit of assistance riding to the top of the trails, bicycle brands have recognised that going electric is one of the best ways to get more people on bikes.

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RideApart

Volcon Is Now Shipping Its Grunt Electric Bikes To Customers

Remember the Volcon Grunt? It’s the all-terrain electric motorbike that American electric off-road vehicle startup Volcon announced was on its way in the back half of 2020. At the time, the company said it had a trio of things planned: First the Grunt, then the Stag and Beast side-by-side UTV models in 2022 and 2023.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Launches New Electric Scooter

Toyota is making big technological strides on its home turf, with its fleet of self-driving taxis getting ready to take to the streets of major Japanese cities. The car manufacturing giant, which is pushing for a smarter and greener future, has just announced its next big move in the world of personal transportation, and it's called the C+walk. The company describes it as a "new form of walking-area mobility."
CARS
hiconsumption.com

This Futuristic Tesla Electric Motorcycle Is Fit For A Sci-Fi Film

Based out of San Diego, Ash Thorp is widely recognized as being one of the most talented vehicle designers and concept artists ever to get behind a computer screen. For the 2021 year, Thorp tells us that he and his close friend and collaborator Carlos “colorsponge” have teamed up in an effort to deliver a whopping two-dozen rendered projects in their M.H.C. Collection. And despite the ambitious workload, the duo has assigned themselves, the quality of their work remains top-notch, as evidenced by Carlos and Ash’s latest addition to the series, “THE SOKUDO.”
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Sleek Motorcycle-Inspired Electric Bikes

The Vinci electric bike is a powerful transportation solution for avid riders looking to enjoy impressive capabilities on the road without the need to opt for a motorcycle or more expensive alternative on the market. The bike features a 750W motor that's supported by a 48V 15ah lithium battery pack...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Electric Bicycles#Electric Cars#Bike#Hydraulic#View
TrendHunter.com

Pedal-Powered Electric Bikes

Luxury German car manufacturer BMW teased its latest electric bike concept called the ' 'i Vision Amby' ' at the IAA Mobility 2021 expo. Looking at the promotional images, the design of the 'i Vision Amby' e-bike strikes a perfect balance between the familiar and the futuristic. Still very much a functional bicycle, and unlike the ' Motorrad Vision AMBY,' this unit will require users to charge its battery manually by actually pedaling around. Once charged, however, the 2,000 Wh battery pack provides riders with over 186 miles of motorized driving distance.
BICYCLES
Shropshire Star

Seat introduces electric scooter with removable battery

The eScooter has a removable battery to speed up recharging. Seat has introduced a new electric scooter that has a removable battery that hopes to make range anxiety a thing of the past. Launched under the firm’s urban mobility brand called Seat Mó, the eScooter 125 costs £4,996 after the...
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
electrek.co

Specialized releases 3 new Full Power Turbo electric bicycles for road, city, and trails

Specialized has been in the electric bicycle game since 2009, making them one of the earlier entrants among mainstream bicycle companies. With all those years building premium e-bikes, they’ve had plenty of time to refine their technology. Now the company is showing off the latest generation of Full Power Turbo electric bikes with updated models of the Turbo Vado and Turbo Como bikes, plus a new model known as the Turbo Tero.
BICYCLES
AutoExpress

Polestar to launch three new electric cars by 2024

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has confirmed the brand will launch three new electric cars within the next three years, detailing the names of the as yet unseen Polestar 4 electric SUV and the Polestar 5. The first of the trio will be the Polestar 3 SUV, which will make its...
CARS
Axios

Electric bikes jolt U.S. cities

U.S. cities are seeing a dramatic surge of e-bike usage — driven in part by high-minded concerns (like the environment and pandemic safety) and in part by the coolness and fun factor. Why it matters: The proliferation of e-bikes and push for more bike lanes are reshaping city geographies, social...
BICYCLES
TrendHunter.com

Gaming Console-Inspired Electric Bikes

The conceptual Nintendo Switch Bike has been designed by HTH Han as a futuristic transportation solution that would provide wearers with a way to extend their love for video game playing to the city streets. The bike is paired with a hubless wheel system and a frame that follows the...
VIDEO GAMES
electrek.co

Rad Power Bikes RadCity 5 Plus e-bike launched as premium version of city commuter

The RadCity 5 Plus e-bike from Rad Power Bikes has just been launched with a pile of new upgrades, making it the most extensive update to the RadCity electric commuter e-bike yet. The team at Rad kindly gave me the opportunity to get an early test ride on the new RadCity 5 Plus, and today I’m taking you along with me to see what makes this new e-bike tick.
BICYCLES
BBC

The classic cars being converted to electric vehicles

Oswald is a black 1953 Morris Minor. But he is as quiet as a mouse after having his fossil-fuel drinking heart replaced with a recycled electric motor. Previously, the car's 68-year-old petrol engine would have masked most other sounds. But driving beside the Thames in London all you can hear are a few creaks, and the revving of motorbikes and other traffic passing by.
CARS
TechRadar

BMW's weird tilting electric cargo bike is now real

Back in July, we reported that BMW had designed an unusual electric cargo bike, the Dynamic Cargo, which pivots in the center to keep loads stable as you make tight turns in traffic. Good news if you've been grocery shopping; even better if you're doing the school run. Now, as Ebiketips reports, bike brand Cube has taken the blueprint and turned it into a real, rideable e-bike.
CARS
inputmag.com

Scott's sleek Patron e-bike doesn’t even look electric

Swiss bike maker Scott has unveiled its newest e-bike, the 2022 Patron eRide, and it’s quite a sleek-looking adventure vehicle. The bike, which rocks a 750Wh battery good for up to 62 miles of assisted pedaling, integrates the electronics and rear shock neatly into the frame and out of view. That makes for a bike that’s tightly packaged and durable enough for tough trail rides.
BICYCLES
Consumer Reports.org

New Features on Electric Bikes From Specialized

Specialized Bicycles announced today that it’s adding two redesigned models and one all-new electric bike to its lineup that offer a number of high-tech, safety, and green features. (We list five of these features plus details below.) The redesigned Turbo Vado and Turbo Como everyday bikes and the all-new Turbo...
BICYCLES
TrendHunter.com

Advanced Anti-Theft Electric Bikes

The next-generation range of Specialized eBikes have been launched by the brand to provide riders with access to a number of features that make them optimized for life in the city. The bikes come in the form of the Turbo Como, the Turbo Vado and the Turbo Tero, which are...
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy