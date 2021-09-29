CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

GBag's Top 5 Cowboys of 2021 so far

By G Bag Nation
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeff, Bryan and Kevin Gray list off their top five Cowboys of the season so far. With so many solid to great performers, who made it into their top five?

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Gbag
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
CowboyMaven

With Michael Gallup Out, Cowboys Signing Former Alabama WR

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, even Michael Gallup set to miss a month due to his calf injury, do not have an issue at the top of the wide receiver pecking order. There is Amari Cooper and there is CeeDee Lamb, and as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore pointed out this week, there is confidence that the fourth guy, Ced Wilson, can step right up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Are Signing A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are well-stocked at wide receiver, but with Michael Gallup set to miss some time, they’re adding a veteran with 30 games of experience to the practice squad. Dallas is adding former Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team wideout Robert Foster. The 27-year-old is in his fourth professional...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Corner

The Dallas Cowboys defense has given up a ton of yardage over the first two weeks this season. With more options needed at cornerback, the Cowboys are adding a veteran to their ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Holton Hill to their practice...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Source: Cowboys Cut Jaylon Smith After Failing to Trade Him

Jaylon Smith was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, a source tells CowboysSI.com, a surprising move that the source says came after the 3-1 Cowboys tried but failed to trade him. Smith had 18 tackles in four games for the Cowboys, though he had just one tackle for the...
NFL
105.3 The Fan

Who are the biggest Cowboys surprises so far?

Who could’ve expected to see Jayron Kearse playing like a top 10 safety? What about Terence Steele holding down right tackle with La’el Collins suspended? Jeff, Bryan and Kevin name their most surprising Cowboys through three weeks of the season.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A new play caller, a better game plan and an improved Justin Fields. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, evening their record at 2-2 and bouncing back from a miserable offensive performance the week before. 1. You can make a case that Matt Nagy and the Bears didn’t show a ton of faith in rookie Justin Fields when they announced Friday that a game-time decision was expected. The Bears were ...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Release Pro Bowl Player

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys shocked the football world by releasing a former Pro Bowl player. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys released former star linebacker Jaylon Smith. It’s an unfortunate break for Smith, who overcame a devastating knee injury to become a Pro Bowl player.
NFL
AOL Corp

New Details Emerge From Cowboys Decision To Release Jaylon Smith

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced the shocking release of star linebacker Jaylon Smith. While on the surface this decision doesn’t seem to make much sense, follow-up reports have started to shed some light on the reasoning behind this move. The Cowboys are still on the hook for the...
NFL
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
566
Followers
2K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy