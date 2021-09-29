Buccaneers' Richard Sherman: Arrest, counseling 'led to some really positive changes'

Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Roughly two months before cornerback Richard Sherman was introduced as a new member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the three-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection was a free agent when he was arrested in July regarding disturbing allegations involving a reported incident at the home of his wife's parents in Redmond, Washington.

Sherman faces five misdemeanor charges and is accused of, among other things, crashing a vehicle into a cement freeway barrier while intoxicated, attempting to force his way into the residence, and resisting arrest. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, Sherman told reporters Wednesday he's receiving counseling.

"It led to some really positive changes -- some help, some therapies, some tools that I didn't have before -- to address some things that you kind of let stack up in your mind," Sherman explained about the situation. "You never have time to address them. It's not the right moment. It's not the right place in your life to deal with these emotions and feelings.

"It really forced me to step back and go ask for help and get the help I need and to not be afraid, to be proud to ask. In that, it's been remarkable how many other people have said they had the same issue. Because you always feel like you're alone. You always feel like you're the only one dealing with this."

Laine added Sherman pleaded not guilty to all five charges and has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Friday in Washington.

Sherman also said he needs at least a week of practice before he makes his season and Tampa Bay debuts, but Mark Maske of The Washington Post noted the 33-year-old could ultimately face a suspension via the NFL's personal conduct policy. The NFL didn't respond to a request from The Washington Post for a comment on Sherman's availability.