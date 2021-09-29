Racing lines: Remembering Stirling Moss and #722

Jessica Hawkins and Naomi Schiff swap their racing suits for stunt harnesses on the latest 007 outing, No Time to Die. The world of Formula 1 was present and correct at the recent star-studded London premiere for the new James Bond flick No Time To Die, as George Russell, Christian Horner, Lance and Lawrence Stroll brushed off their tuxedos for the movie event of the year. But for two racers used to life on the F1 support bill, Bond’s latest adventure represents much more than a memorable night out. W Series racing drivers Jessica Hawkins and Naomi Schiff have one over the F1 boys this time – because they are both actually in the film, as stunt drivers.

