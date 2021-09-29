CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racing lines: Remembering Stirling Moss and #722

By Damien Smith
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes has retired Stirling’s greatest car after final run at the Goodwood Revival. Elliot Moss looks a size or two larger than his famously trim old man, but the resemblance to Sir Stirling was uncanny as he stood arm-in-arm with Sir Jackie Stewart and Damon Hill on the grid at Goodwood. They were gathered earlier this month in front of a stunning and large collection of Moss-related cars to pay an emotional tribute to Stirling at the first Revival to take place since his death aged 90 last year – although he was surely there in spirit.

