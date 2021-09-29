Habersham Fire Department receives grant funds for life-saving equipment

The Habersham County Fire Department has two new extrication tools and a life-saving breathing device for firefighters thanks to a grant that saved taxpayers thousands. The county’s fire department received the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The grant totaled around $729,809, and the department was able to purchase their needed equipment with just over $73,190 of county funds. Without the grant, the equipment would have cost $803,000.