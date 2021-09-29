CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Habersham County, GA

Habersham Fire Department receives grant funds for life-saving equipment

By Hadley Cottingham
nowhabersham.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Habersham County Fire Department has two new extrication tools and a life-saving breathing device for firefighters thanks to a grant that saved taxpayers thousands. The county’s fire department received the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The grant totaled around $729,809, and the department was able to purchase their needed equipment with just over $73,190 of county funds. Without the grant, the equipment would have cost $803,000.

nowhabersham.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Habersham County, GA
Government
County
Habersham County, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
NBC News

Family of teen suspect in Texas high school shooting said he had been bullied, robbed

The family of an Arlington, Texas, teenager suspected of injuring four people in a school shooting said he had been bullied and was recently robbed. The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly opened fire at Timberview High School. He turned himself in to police following an hourslong manhunt after he fled the school.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Equipment#Habersham Fire Department#Scba#Idlh#Grants

Comments / 0

Community Policy