Jamie Spears has been suspended as conservator of Britney's estate

Press Association

This is a day Britney Spears has been waiting for.

During yet another conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny granted a petition filed by Spears' hand-selected lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, requesting that her father, Jamie Spears, be suspended as the conservator of her $60 million estate, via The New York Times.

The 69-year-old has had a controlling role as either conservator or co-conservator in the 39-year-old pop icon's conservatorship since it was court-ordered in 2008. Per the NYT, California accountant John Zabel is temporarily taking over for Spears.

In August, Jamie agreed to step down from his conservatorship role. After Spears was granted permission to hire Rosengart in mid-July, the former federal prosecutor promised to act "aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Spears unless he resigns first."

The Grammy winner's decision to address the court for the first time in two years on June 23 ignited this avalanche of change. Her 24-minute testimony was full of revelations, as she described the treatment she had received under her conservatorship as "abusive" and called her father "ignorant."

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal," Spears said at one point. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me waaay more harm than good."

Spears shares two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Sept. 12, and the couple joked earlier this week about having a baby.