CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Melbourne cases hit record despite two months of lockdown

By Renju Jose
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jb7Br_0cCECqVz00

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Melbourne’s COVID-19 cases surged to record levels on Thursday with officials blaming illegal home gatherings to watch a key sporting event for the spike as a hard lockdown to combat the spread of the Delta variant neared two months.

Authorities in Victoria, home to Melbourne, estimated nearly a third of Thursday’s 1,438 new infections could be traced back to home parties last weekend to watch the Australian Rules Football Grand Final on television.

“Many of these cases were completely avoidable ... I’m not trying to blame anyone, I’m simply trying to explain because a lot of people will be scratching their heads - how could it have gone up by so much, so fast,” state Premier Daniel Andrews said during a media briefing.

Officials admitted Thursday’s numbers, a 50% jump to Wednesday’s 950 cases, is a “major setback” in managing the flare-up, as they race to vaccinate the state’s 5.5 million adult population.

Half of the state’s population above 16 have received their first dose, below the national average of 53%, as officials halved the intervals between Pfizer shots in state-run vaccine hubs to three weeks after supplies rose.

Australia’s largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital Canberra are in a weeks-long lockdown to combat a third wave of infections fuelled by the fast-moving Delta variant. Authorities have ditched a COVID-zero strategy and are looking at higher vaccination as their exit strategy from lockdowns.

A total of 941 new cases were reported in New South Wales on Thursday, the majority in state capital Sydney, while Queensland recorded six and the Australian Capital Territory 31 infections.

EASING FINANCIAL SUPPORT

The record cases in Victoria come as the federal government on Thursday decided to phase out its emergency financial support for businesses impacted by the lockdowns, in line with its plan to end support to virus-impacted employees.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the temporary payments will stop once 80% of the adult population in states and territories becomes fully vaccinated.

But Victoria’s businesses will receive a fresh A$2.27 billion ($1.65 billion) support from the federal government through the next six weeks at which point the state should hit that dosage target, from around 50% now.

“We can’t eliminate the virus, we need to learn to live with it in a COVID-safe way”, Frydenberg said in a statement.

The federal government decision to wind down support payments, shared equally between states and Canberra, will put pressure on virus-free states to keep their economies open and avoid lockdowns to fight future outbreaks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been pressing all states and territories to begin living with the virus once full inoculations reach 70%-80% but Queensland and Western Australia, largely COVID-free, flagged they may delay their reopening.

Despite the latest Delta outbreaks, total cases in Australia stand at around 105,000 and deaths at 1,291, well below other comparable nations. Eleven new deaths were recorded in the country.

($1 = 1.3778 Australian dollars)

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Tucker: Draconian COVID policies in Australia may be coming to the United States

One thing about Americans: they love Australia. Most Americans have never been there. It’s an awfully long way away. But when Americans think of Australia, they imagine a freer, tougher version of themselves. Steve Irwin, Crocodile Dundee, that kind of thing. So there’s a huge reserve of affection in the United States for Australia, its culture, and its people. It’s also possible most Americans, us included, have not updated our assumptions about Australia in a while. The modern reality is a little different from what we imagine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Australia hits vaccine milestone as Melbourne cases hover near record levels

SYDNEY (Reuters) -More than half of Australia's adult population were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, authorities said, as they step up inoculations in hopes of easing restrictions while cases linger near daily record levels in Victoria. Australia is grappling with a third wave of infections from the highly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

NSW reports ‘dramatic drop’ in new Covid cases as Melbourne edges closer to world’s longest lockdown

Victoria’s Covid infections have dropped slightly with Melbourne’s 246-day lockdown to become the world’s longest on Tuesday. And while New South Wales recorded a substantial drop in local Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the state continued to see a rise in Covid-related hospitalisations and deaths. Victoria reported 1,220 new locally acquired...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Daniel Andrews
Derrick

Virus deaths in Russia hit record for third time this month

MOSCOW (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record for the third time this month on Tuesday, and new infections once again exceeded 25,000 a day — a surge that comes as vaccination rates in the country remain stagnantly low and the government shuns imposing tough restrictions to stem the spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Court lifts secrecy in alleged Australian espionage trial

A court agreed Wednesday to lift a shroud of secrecy from the trial of a spy's lawyer that could potentially confirm that Australia bugged East Timor's government during multibillion-dollar oil and gas negotiations.The Australian government has refused to comment on allegations that the spy, known to the public as Witness K, led an Australian Secret Intelligence Service operation that bugged government offices in the East Timorese capital, Dili, in 2004 to give Australia an unfair advantage during negotiations on the sharing of oil and gas revenue from the seabed that separates the two countries.K’s lawyer, Bernard Collaery, is charged...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdowns#Hit Record#New South Wales#Covid
AFP

Fires, floods, flying insects: 10 recent climate-fuelled disasters

From a summer of fire and record floods, to freak frosts and locusts invasions, experts say man-made climate change is wreaking havoc on the world's weather. - Experts blame climate-addled extreme weather -- including extreme rainfall -- for hatching billions of locusts that swarmed East Africa in January of 2020, threatening the region with a food crisis. 
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman with ferocious winds, killing four

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tropical Cyclone Shaheen killed four people as it slammed into Oman on Sunday with ferocious winds and heavy rain, flooding streets, prompting evacuations from coastal areas and delaying flights to and from the capital, Muscat. As the cyclone approached, a child who had been swept...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thailand eyes developing storms as flooding continues

As floodwaters persisted in areas of northern and central Thailand and have started to hit low-lying areas in the capital, officials were looking warily ahead Tuesday to developing storms later this month, but were optimistic the devastation of a decade ago would not be repeated. The Royal Irrigation Department was forced this week to start releasing water from the Pasak Jolasid Dam after it reached capacity, dumping more water into a major artery that flows into the Chao Phraya River, which snakes through Bangkok before it reaches the sea. At the moment, experts say there doesn’t seem to be...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
The Independent

Several temples in Thailand’s historic city of Ayutthaya underwater after heavy monsoon floods

Severe flooding in a Thailand city has submerged several ancient temples as heavy tropical rains continued to pound parts of the southeast Asian country.Devastation caused by the worst flooding in a decade has affected more than 40 temples and nearly 15,700 households in Ayutthaya city as water entered 16 districts in the region, local reports showed.A historic Buddhist temple built in the 18th century in the city was inundated after a wall built to prevent flooding collapsed on Sunday.Four districts — Phak Hai, Sena, Bang Ban and Bang Sai — have been the worst battered due to flooding in...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Melbourne cases hit record high despite two months of lockdown

Melbourne's Covid-19 cases surged to record levels on Thursday with officials blaming illegal home gatherings to watch a key sporting event for the spike. Officials admitted Thursday's numbers, a 50% jump to Wednesday's 950 cases, is a "major setback" in managing the flare-up, as they race to vaccinate the state's 5.5 million adult population.
US News and World Report

Australia Hits Vaccine Milestone as Melbourne Cases Hover Near Record Levels

SYDNEY (Reuters) -More than half of Australia's adult population were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, authorities said, as they step up inoculations in hopes of easing restrictions while cases linger near daily record levels in Victoria. Australia is grappling with a third wave of infections from the highly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy