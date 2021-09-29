City Launched Hurricane Ida Deductible Program to Assist Homeowners
The City of New Orleans today ( Sept. 29) announced the launch of a new program to assist Orleans Parish residents impacted by Hurricane Ida. Beginning Sept. 30, the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will accept applications for the Hurricane Ida Insurance Deductible Program. The City expects to spend up to $2 million in Neighborhood Housing Improvement Funds (NHIF) that will provide financial assistance to households earning up to 140 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), estimated at about $98,140 for a family of four to initiative storm damage repairs.theneworleanstribune.com
