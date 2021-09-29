CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania lawmakers propose recreational marijuana measure

By Brendan Scanland
NewsChannel 36
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, PA. (WENY) - Two Democratic state representatives have proposed a new bill that would decriminalize, regulate, and tax use of marijuana for Pennsylvanians 21 and older. HB 2050 was unveiled Tuesday by cosponsors Rep. Jake Wheatley (D-Allegheny) and Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny). Wheatley first sponsored a similar measure in...

www.weny.com

Comments / 1

Related
butlerradio.com

Republican Support For Legalizing Recreation Marijuana Growing

There is budding progress in Harrisburg as the push to legalize recreational marijuana now has some bipartisan support. Our news partners at Radio PA report that Republican State Senator Mike Regan is circulating a memo that is seeking more co-sponsors on a bill to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
nwaonline.com

Arkansas lawmakers advance redistricting proposal

Lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a proposal to redraw Arkansas’ four congressional districts. The lines for U.S. representatives are reconfigured every 10 years based on U.S. Census data to account for population changes in different regions. The Arkansas General Assembly reconvened last week after an extended recess over the summer while waiting to receive the data from the federal government.
ARKANSAS STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Lawmakers Consider Teen Vaccine Consent Bill

Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a bill which would let kids who are at least 14 years old decide for themselves if they want get the COVID-19 vaccine. Senate Bill 856 would give minors over the age of 14 the ability to consent to getting the COVID-19 vaccine without their parents' permission.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Wheatley
Person
Dan Frankel
Huron Daily Tribune

Elkton proposes allowing growing of medical marijuana

The village of Elkton is considering whether to allow medical marijuana to be grown within the village’s borders. The proposed zoning amendment would allow the cultivation of medical marijuana within the village to those who acquire a medical marijuana home occupation permit. Applications for said permit would need to be made in writing to the village zoning administrator and include a permit fee of $500.
ELKTON, MI
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. cannabis festival is back in Kutztown, the same week legalization bill is unveiled

Shoppers swinging through a popular antiques and farmers’ market this weekend in Berks County may find themselves in the midst of a cultural revolution. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Fall Marketplace is back for a third year at Renninger’s Antique and Farmers’ Market, 740 Noble St. just outside Kutztown in Maxatawny Township. It is free, open to the public and family and leased-pet friendly, organizers say on the event’s Facebook page. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Recreational marijuana amendment filed in Florida again

After the Florida Supreme Court struck down an earlier version, a political committee has filed a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana use. The proposal, by the committee Sensible Florida, would allow people 21 or older to grow and use marijuana, with a cap of 18 plants per...
FLORIDA STATE
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Announces Plan to Distribute $655 Million to Pennsylvania Child Care Providers

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead announced this week that the Wolf Administration’s plan to distribute $655 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to stabilize Pennsylvania’s child care industry. Licensed child care providers are invited to submit applications for one-time grant funding that can be used to cover expenses and provide stabilization to this critical industry.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#State Representatives#Weny#Democratic#Pennsylvanians#Hb#Commonwealth#Republicans
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Allegheny County Lawmakers Introduce Plan To Allow Legal Recreational Marijuana Use In State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Allegheny County lawmakers introduced a plan that would allow adults in Pennsylvania to use recreational marijuana legally. State Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel, both Democrats who represent Allegheny County, said the bill would also provide justice for citizens and communities that have been adversely impacted by the criminalization of marijuana. WATCH: Rep. Frankel Talks About Bill “We really think there are components in our bill that free up our criminal justice system so that our law enforcement and agencies and spaces in our correctional institutions can be opened up and freed to really go after more significant, impactful crime,” Rep. Wheatley said The plan would also lessen the punishment for marijuana possession.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
DCist

D.C. Sets First-Ever Hearing On Bill To Legalize Recreational Marijuana Sales

More than a dozen states across the U.S. have already legalized marijuana sales, and later this fall lawmakers in D.C. will start debating whether to join that group. The D.C. Council has scheduled a public hearing on Nov. 19 to consider legislation from Chairman Phil Mendelson that would legalize the sale of recreational marijuana, alongside a separate measure from Mayor Muriel Bowser that would make a number of significant changes to the existing medical marijuana program.
LAW
wuwf.org

Lawmaker Proposes 'Minimum Training Wage'

With Florida’s minimum wage increasing Thursday to $10 an hour — and eventually to $15 an hour — a Senate Republican has filed a proposal that would allow employers to pay a lower “training” wage. Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, on Wednesday, filed the proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 382) for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAL

Lawmakers announce initiative to support Pennsylvania nurses

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan to give the nursing workforce a boost. State Senate Democrats announced Tuesday that about $6.5 million will be used to try to keep nurses on the job and make it easier for them to join the industry.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Advocates push to get recreational marijuana initiative on the ballot in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The first medical marijuana dispensary opened in the state of Arkansas in May 2019 and more than two years later the sales continue to grow. The state has surpassed $300 million and more than 50,000 pounds in overall sales. But moving forward, advocates are concerned the program will never meet the needs of the state's patients.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy