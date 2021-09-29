CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Here’s where Josh Bersin expects the most innovation in HR tech

By Phil Albinus
hrexecutive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his HR Tech keynote, the global industry analyst extolled the virtues of new tech tools but warned that employees can be tough judges. Good news is abounding when it comes to HR technology: The market is robust and ripe for consolidation and innovation. Meanwhile, employers are hungry for solutions to address the Great Resignation and to keep their talent engaged, satisfied and not headed for the exit. Despite this, HR leaders need to stay on top of their investment in innovation, or they could risk their talent leaving for greener and more tech-friendly pastures.

hrexecutive.com

Comments / 0

Related
hrexecutive.com

Everything HR needs to know about Biden’s vaccine mandate

An explainer guide on the upcoming DOL requirements, including what to do now. Last month, President Joe Biden announced a series of plans to more aggressively tackle the COVID-19 pandemic—including a surprising announcement requiring scores of private employers to mandate their workers get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing. The upcoming rule will have widespread implications for employers. So what exactly will the rule entail and how should company and HR leaders prepare? Here’s what to know.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hrexecutive.com

Boese: How to deliver on your organization’s HR tech promises

Steve Boese is HRE's Inside HR Tech columnist and chair of HRE’s HR Technology Conference®, which is taking place Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. He also writes a blog and hosts the HR Happy Hour Show, a radio program and podcast. He can be emailed at hreletters@lrp.com. Recently,...
SOFTWARE
hrexecutive.com

Speakers on Day 3 at HR Tech look to the future

The future of work and what it means for HR leaders and HR technology was the theme Thursday at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas. One caveat, though: Closing keynote speaker Jason Averbook advised that all of these “future of work” ideas need to be happening now because the future arrived about 18 months ago with the pandemic.
SOFTWARE
hrexecutive.com

Onwards HR wins 3rd annual Pitchfest competition

Onwards HR, a female-owned tech platform that helps HR automate employee separations and provide a smooth, supportive employee exit experience, is the winner of the 2021 HR Technology Conference & Exposition Pitchfest. “[Employee separation] is the dark side of HR that nobody has touched,” Onwards HR CEO Sarah Rodehorst said...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Tech Company#Economy#Erp#Talent Marketplace#Microsoft#Americans
hrexecutive.com

HR Tech Number of the Day: Reskilling and upskilling

According to a 2021 PwC survey of business leaders, the vast majority (74%) of business leaders are worrying about the digital skills of their employees. That’s up from less than a third of the same leaders who were concerned about those skills just four years earlier. Suneet Dua, chief product...
ECONOMY
hrexecutive.com

Why COVID-19 will drive greater spending on HR systems

In terms of the rate of investment in HR systems, Sapient found that organizations’ tech spending is up by 57% from last year, with a major focus on learning, recruiting, HR analytics, benefits and wellness, and skills management. The global COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns and shift to remote...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hrexecutive.com

Become a superhero with the power of your company’s benefits data

Starbucks, data scientist John Thomas reports, spends more on its employee healthcare than it does on coffee beans. That fact helps put in perspective just how much organizations spend on healthcare and other benefits for their workers. During an HR Tech Conference session Friday morning in Las Vegas, Thomas described a problem that he believes data analytics can help solve: The rising cost of employee benefits amid flat or falling budgets for benefits, increasing benefits costs and, of course, the COVID-induced changes in the labor market.
BUSINESS
hrexecutive.com

HR has a new metric for measuring employee satisfaction

This was one of the key takeaways of the HR Tech Conference keynote address by Marcus Buckingham, head of people and performance research at the ADP Research Institute, who debuted findings Thursday from a recent worldwide ADPRI study that measured the quality of service being delivered by the HR function. Researchers gathered the data to create an HR Xperience Score (HRXPS) metric that they hope will become an industry standard for measuring HR performance, quality and services.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
hrexecutive.com

Benefits news you may have missed: Sept. 27-Oct. 1

In response to the pandemic and the unprecedented stressors it has brought to employees, scores of companies have upped their investment in employee wellbeing. From collective time off to a new emphasis on employee finances, employers are rethinking what wellness in a post-pandemic world means. For Hewlett Packard Enterprise, that commitment pre-dated COVID-19, and will only continue in a post-pandemic world. Read more here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hrexecutive.com

Is VR the solution to soft skills training?

One of the big challenges they confronted at the time was figuring out how to keep Indeedians engaged in their roles in a remote setting, without them becoming flight risks, said Wendy Taylor Wampler, director, leader and organizational effectiveness at Indeed, at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition. Learning was a natural focus, but helping employees find and devote time to develop their skills—particularly their soft skills—was made harder by the pandemic, as many employees juggled childcare, elder care and more, she said.
TECHNOLOGY
hrexecutive.com

Talent, innovation and 4 more themes from the 2021 HR Tech Conference

Artificial intelligence, women’s return to the workplace and the Great Resignation were a few of the central topics in Las Vegas. After the first live HR Tech Conference in two years because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, several key themes were impossible to ignore. First, attendees, sponsors and exhibitors were eager to meet one another and network safely; the feeling that people were relieved to have a live, safe event was palpable. Second, there was no shortage of urgent topics that HR leaders need to address in the coming years.
ECONOMY
hrexecutive.com

How to maximize the power of excellent HR service quality

A new study from the ADP Research Institute sheds light on how HR can drive the talent brand. Adam needed to update his benefits to include his new partner. He emailed his designated HR contact, who directed him to a call center that would take care of it. Two hours later, he is still on hold.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hrexecutive.com

How this former Zappos CHRO builds on culture with ‘Power’

Hollie Delaney is taking lessons from her time at the online shoe retailer to her new CHRO gig at a national remodeling company. A strong company culture is something all HR leaders are striving for—especially given the pressures of the hot job market and the new, pandemic-driven employee expectations. For...
BUSINESS
hrexecutive.com

This game developer CHRO has found a winning talent strategy

HR Honor Roll winner Jeff Ryan of Zynga has helped bring "alive" the company's culture, boosting engagement, retention and more. When Jeff Ryan took the helm of HR at video game developer Zynga in 2017, he followed in the footsteps of five other HR leaders—who had all cycled through the job in just the previous three years.
VIDEO GAMES
hrexecutive.com

This bank CHRO is pioneering a ‘people-first culture’

That breadth of HR knowledge and experience serves Kennedy well in her interactions with her 60-person team. Often, she says, they are surprised she knows so much about the inner workings of HR, which gives her the ability to pose “deep, targeted questions.” Kennedy, one of this year’s HR Honor Roll winners, prefers a team approach to leadership, rather than a hierarchical approach—yet, she is clearly the leader, and a very hands-on leader at that.
BUSINESS
hrexecutive.com

How the HR Executive of the Year rebooted Microsoft’s culture

Kathleen Hogan is a key driver of the company’s recent cultural shift. In the late aughts and early 2010s, as other tech firms began outpacing it in mobile computing, social media and gaming, Microsoft was in danger of losing its status as one of the world’s most innovative companies. And the organization’s huge culture problem, which was wreaking havoc internally, was mostly to blame.
SOFTWARE
hrexecutive.com

Why HR is critical now to preventing phishing and cybersecurity attacks

Five steps to help your organization avoid what could be millions in damages from cyberattacks. After a record year of data breaches highlighted widespread vulnerabilities, many enterprises are rethinking their cybersecurity strategies. Organizations that enabled remote access or moved to the cloud and work-from-home quickly out of necessity as the pandemic spread are finding that they may not have fully addressed security dependencies in the process. Industry experts expect that hackers are both aware of these emerging vulnerabilities and working to exploit them. As a result, large-scale attacks are expected to continue to proliferate well into 2022, affecting even those organizations that are veteran cloud users.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
International Business Times

Infographic: The World's Most Innovative Countries

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has released its 2021 Global Innovation Index. It evaluated innovation levels across 130 economies focusing on a long list of criteria such as human capital, institutions, technology and creative output as well as market and business sophistication, among others. The 2021 index has found that innovation is still blossoming in some sectors despite the global economic slowdown and coronavirus pandemic, especially in industries to do with public health and the environment.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy