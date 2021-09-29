Here’s where Josh Bersin expects the most innovation in HR tech

In his HR Tech keynote, the global industry analyst extolled the virtues of new tech tools but warned that employees can be tough judges. Good news is abounding when it comes to HR technology: The market is robust and ripe for consolidation and innovation. Meanwhile, employers are hungry for solutions to address the Great Resignation and to keep their talent engaged, satisfied and not headed for the exit. Despite this, HR leaders need to stay on top of their investment in innovation, or they could risk their talent leaving for greener and more tech-friendly pastures.