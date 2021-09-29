CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana receives approval to extend DSNAP due to high applicant volumes

By WAFB Staff
 7 days ago
The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services:. BATON ROUGE, LA, September 29, 2021 - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to extend its Hurricane Ida Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operation by three days to provide the large volume of applicants more time to complete DSNAP interviews.

