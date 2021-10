WESTERLY — The Town Council appears to have put the finishing touches on a proposed ordinance intended to regulate the short-term rental industry. During a meeting on Monday, the council reviewed the latest draft of the ordinance with Town Attorney Dylan Conley. The ordinance will be the subject of a public hearing during the council's Oct. 18 meeting and the council is expected to vote on whether to adopt or reject the ordinance at that time.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO