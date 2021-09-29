How drains are deep cleaned

Following is a transcript of the video. Brian: Hi, I'm Brian with Top Notch Lawn Care. We specialize in taking overgrown, out-of-shape properties and getting these properties back into a manageable state. Today, I'm going to take you guys through the process of getting this overgrown property back into shape. On this property here, the first thing we're going to do is we're going to blow off the patio to expose what's underneath there and to see what needs to be done. Walking into this backyard, it was very evident this property hasn't been maintained in a long time. I'm guessing probably at least a year to two years. You can tell that by all the weeds in the cracks, all the overgrown edging, and the very tall grass in the lawn.

