This photo shows a building from the residential school in Moose Factory on the shore of James Bay in Northern Ontario. It was donated in the early 1900s by Alexander Niven, a local surveyor. The historical society often collected photographs from across the country so locals who couldn’t afford to travel could see what the world outside of NOTL looked like. The NOTL Museum plans to review its collection with Indigenous representatives to determine whether particular pieces should be repatriated.

