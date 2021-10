Legal professionals, campaigners and experts have called on the government to take decisive action in criminalising conversion therapy in the UK, saying the practices “deny human dignity and demean victims.”The Cooper Report, published on Friday, urges the UK government to bring forward legislation to bring an end to conversion practices, promised as part of the Queen’s Speech in May this year.Baroness Helena Kennedy QC, Chair of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute, proposes it be made clear in law to would-be perpetrators that their “vile practices will not be tolerated in civilised society.”“I was pleased to hear Her Majesty...

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO