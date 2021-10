MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are three new medications to treat COVID-19 that are in the final phase of testing and could be ready by the end of the year. The antivirals would work much like treatments for other viral infections. For example, Tamiflu is prescribed to shorten the duration of the flu and reduces your chances of being hospitalized. The oral medications would do this for COVID-19 patients.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO