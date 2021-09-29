Target will remain closed Thanksgiving Day, early Black Friday shoppers will need to wait until Friday

Are you ready for a head start on Black Friday shopping this year?

Well Target will not be one of the stores on everyone’s list for Thanksgiving Day.

Target stores will remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 in order to minimize crowds and eliminate the stress of trying to get the best deals.

The store was closed last Thanksgiving in 2020 as well.

The goal last year was to eliminate long lines and promote more online shopping.

The store will reopen on Black Friday the day after Thanksgiving and hours will depend on the location.

The infamous Black Friday ad has not been released yet.

