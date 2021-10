LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mother is begging witnesses to come forward, after her fiancé was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last month. Ashley Sproul said 26-year old Terry Smith left for work as a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) bus driver around 5:30 the morning of Sept. 24. She said he was headed to the bus compound to begin his day.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO