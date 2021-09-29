CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Veterans first, politics last’: Advocates criticize organizational changes proposed after deadly COVID outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

By Stephanie Barry
 7 days ago
Advocates for the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke rejected aspects of the Legislature’s reform bills during a virtual Statehouse hearing on Wednesday. Recent bills proposed by the House and Senate recommend — among other reforms — doing away with the local board of trustees and forming a statewide advisory committee to oversee both soldiers’ homes in Holyoke and Chelsea.

