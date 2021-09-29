‘Veterans first, politics last’: Advocates criticize organizational changes proposed after deadly COVID outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

CHICOPEE — The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 13, and the city’s registrar of voters is holding extended hours to make it easy for residents. The office will have a table at the city’s farmers market, in front of the former library next to City Hall, from 12:30-4 p.m. Thursday, to sign up people to vote and answer other questions, said registrar Janina Surdyka.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO