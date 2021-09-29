In the Heights on Campus Green

It’s free and open to the public. On Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Vikings from near and far will gather and raise an encampment on the UW-Green Bay Viking House grounds. See the full schedule. From 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., the Vikings will demonstrate crafts common to Scandinavia over a thousand years ago: smithing, woodworking, weaving, flax processing, and the preparation of authentic Viking recipes. Live Viking battle reenactments, hear singing, storytelling, and take dance lessons from a Viking sorceress, Kari Tauring! There will also be games and activities for kids all day, and guided tours of the Viking House given by the couple who built it, Elspeth and Owen Christianson. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about Norwegian culture from one of our supporters and long-time sponsors, The Sons of Norway. (Full event schedule available using the link provided above). Sponsors of this event are The College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), UW-Green Bay, History Program, Viking Connection, The Sons of Norway. Please contact the Viking House curator, Heidi Sherman, with any questions: 920-465-5146 shermanh@uwgb.edu.

