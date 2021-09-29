Detroit crews work to find source of water leak that’s flooded Martindale Street for months
DETROIT – Residents living on a Detroit street have been dealing with flooding for months and the water department hasn’t been able to find a solution. City crews were out on Martindale Street trying to find the source of the water leak. The pipe that is leaking was installed in the early 1900′s and officials can’t find the prints. On Thursday night officials had special equipment to help find it.www.clickondetroit.com
