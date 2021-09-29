CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Fundraiser to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 7 days ago

HIGH POINT — The Pipe and Pint will host a free barbecue fundraiser benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Pulled pork sandwiches will be served, along with french fries and coleslaw. There is no charge for the food, but donations will be appreciated.

The fundraiser is being organized by Robert Williamson of Denton. In 1998, his mother and sister were in a serious car accident, and the subsequent treatment for his sister required the family to spend extended periods in Winston-Salem and in Wilmington, Delaware, where the Ronald McDonald House took care of them.

“They gave us a place to rest and provided us with meals when everyone was exhausted,” Williamson said. “I can’t tell you how comforting it was to have their support during that very difficult time.”

The experience made a lasting impact on Williamson and his family.

“This is my way to pay it forward,” he said. “I want them to be there for other families in their time of need.”

Williamson is donating all of the food for the event, and he and a group of volunteers will serve it in the parking lot of Pipe and Pint at 3025 N. Main St. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

