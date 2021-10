Paul G. Bayuk, 63, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2021. Paul was born in Marshfield, Wis., to William and Eleanor Bayuk on April 27, 1958. He attended Greenwood High School and graduated in 1977. Paul was employed at Nelson Muffler/Cummins Emissions Solutions from 1977 to 2009 and then as a custodian at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point until he retired in 2020.