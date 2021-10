ST. LOUIS-Five months after teachers and administrators in the Rockwood School District asked for additional security at school board meetings and in some cases at their homes in the face of threats over issues related to inclusive curriculum and other hotbutton topics, the U.S. Attorney General is calling for U.S. Attorneys and the FBI to meet with state and local law enforcement agencies over the next month “to open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment and response by law enforcement,” according to a memo released this week.

