Nina Stonitsch produced two goals and two assists for Old Tappan in its 7-1 victory over Hackensack in Hackensack. Ellie Wiesner netted two goals for Old Tappan (2-7) as Melissa Brennan, Nicole Sir and Alexa Padilla rounded out the rest of the scoring. Brennan and Ella Weiss produced one assist each while Shay McGee turned away 15 shots in the win.