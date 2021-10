James Atkinson scored the golden goal in the second overtime off an assist from Nicholas Del Vescovo to lift Mount Olive to a 2-1 win over Sparta in Mount Olive. Luc Thomas got Mount Olive on the scoreboard in the first half when he converted a pass from Adam Youseff, but Dylan Barry tied the game for Sparta before the break. The game remained knotted at 1 until Atkinson’s heroics.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO