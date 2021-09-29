CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenzie County, ND

McKenzie County breaks ground on new Fairground Ag Expo Building

By Michael Anthony
KFYR-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATFORD CITY, N.D. - With the growth that McKenzie County has seen over the last decade, officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for their new Fairgrounds facility. The current fairgrounds, located north of Watford City, is moving to a larger area southwest of town off of highway 85. The new facility will include 212 acres of land and a 112,000 square-foot Ag Expo building that will provide more space and opportunities for events throughout the year.

