American Football dates back to the fall of 1869 when two collegiate level teams combined the sports of soccer and rugby using a hodgepodge of rules. It was not until the 1880s that Walter Camp, known as the “Father of American Football,” most notably changed the game rules to what we know and love today. Since then, Football has become an American staple with nearly 50 million people watching football at all levels every year. Whether you are watching a football game in person or in front of a TV screen, there are always feelings of excitement, friendly competition, and togetherness.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO