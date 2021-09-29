Bears injury updates on Danny Trevathan, Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson, more

In the time that passed between seeing Justin Fields’ hand in a brace and the injury report dropping, my heart found residence in my throat. But in some respects, I can breathe easier knowing that Fields (right thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Meanwhile, fellow quarterback Andy Dalton was practicing, too, albeit with limitations. I think it should be noted that a full participation at practice suggests Fields wasn’t dealing with any limitations. And that Dalton’s status going from not practicing to doing so in a limited capacity suggests that Fields is closer to starting than Dalton is at this point. At least, that’s the conclusion I come to when Head Coach Matt Nagy hints strongly at the healthier player being QB1 on Sunday against the Lions.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO