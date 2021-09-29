Bears injury updates on Danny Trevathan, Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson, more
The clock is ticking on Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan’s return. The team brought him back to practice Wednesday after missing the first three games on injured reserve, and that move triggered the start of a three-week window to reinstate him to the active roster. There’s no indication that the Bears believe he’ll be out long term, so he is expected to return Sunday against the Lions, next weekend against the Raiders or Week 6 against the Packers.chicago.suntimes.com
