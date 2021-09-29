McGeachin faces contempt of court complaint over refusal to release task force records
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A lawyer for the Idaho Press Club on Wednesday filed a petition against Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for contempt of court after McGeachin failed to produce public records a month after a judge ordered her to do so. The contempt petition asks a judge to detain McGeachin in jail until she produces the records, which came from a public feedback form tied to McGeachin’s education task force on indoctrination.www.eastidahonews.com
