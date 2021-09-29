CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Botswana: What You May Not Know About The Southern African Country

By Nasha Smith
travelnoire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBotswana is a natural beauty in the Southern African region. And we mean that in the most literal sense. Forty-one percent of its 224,607 square miles is pure nature. This means that there is ample space for animals and wildlife to roam freely. So it’s no surprise that the country with a population of over two million is also home to zebras, wildebeests, leopards, wild dogs, hundreds of bird species, and of course elephants.

travelnoire.com

Comments / 1

Related
travelnoire.com

5 Things You Need To Know Before Traveling To Lesotho

Officially known as the Kingdom of Lesotho, this Southern African country is actually a country-within-a-country. Lesotho is one of three such independent states — with the other two being San Marino and Vatican City — in the world. It’s entirely surrounded by South Africa, and was originally known as the British Crown Colony of Basutoland.
WORLD
travelnoire.com

Here Are 5 Things To Do In Nigeria To Travel Like A Local

On October 1, 1960, Nigeria gained its independence. Today, it’s a top tourist destination for Black Americans — and Black people all over the world. According to the US State Government, it’s the most populous country with the largest economy in all of Africa. That means there’s absolutely no shortage of things to do and places to see. Also, worthy of note is the fact that travel to the country isn’t restricted as much due to COVID-19. (However, the American government does caution travelers against going to the country until the pandemic subsides more.)
TRAVEL
BBC

UK travel red list cut to just seven countries

The number of countries on the UK Covid travel red list will be cut from 54 to seven, the government says. South Africa, Brazil and Mexico come off the red list, which requires travellers to quarantine in an approved hotel at their cost for 10 full days. Transport Secretary Grant...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Northwest Nigeria facing 'brewing humanitarian crisis'

Maryam Aliyu and her six children were lying next to each other fast asleep when gunmen broke into their home in northwest Nigeria. "They even stole the wrapper on which my children were sleeping," said Aliyu, tears rolling down her cheeks.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Countries#Caprivi Strip#Diamonds#Southern African#Chobe National Park#Pula#British#Bechuanaland
The Independent

Malaria vaccine to be rolled out for African children after WHO issues historic approval

Children across much of Africa are to be vaccinated against malaria – potentially saving tens of thousands of lives – in a historic and hopeful breakthrough against a disease that has plagued humanity for centuries.The mosquito-borne infection kills more than 400,000 people a year, most of whom are babies and infants. On Wednesday the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended a vaccine for use across sub-Saharan Africa and regions with moderate to high transmission levels for the first time, following a successful pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. Developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, the vaccine, which was first shown to...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Africa
The Independent

Mexico's Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark

Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort, Cancun surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers.The Airports of the Southeast group, which runs the terminal at the Caribbean coast resort, said Wednesday it handled 1.66 million passengers in Cancun in September, 4.4% percent more than in the same month of 2019. By January 2020, the coronavirus pandemic cut pasenger numbers drastically, and only about 854,000 passengers used the airport in September 2020. It is unclear, but highly possible, that passenger levels at the Cancun airport for all of 2021 could equal...
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. South Korea has set a record for daily COVID-19 cases at 2,434, breaking the previous record set last month, as it grapples with a wave of infections that began in early July, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Friday.
WORLD
BioMed Central

What do you know about malaria?

There is a lot of information out there! The internet has enabled us to find pretty much any information we are looking for very quickly, and various news outlets (online, television, radio and newspapers) are bombarding us constantly with information too. But how much is correct and what is fake – and what implications can this have on disease control and elimination?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Several temples in Thailand’s historic city of Ayutthaya underwater after heavy monsoon floods

Severe flooding in a Thailand city has submerged several ancient temples as heavy tropical rains continued to pound parts of the southeast Asian country.Devastation caused by the worst flooding in a decade has affected more than 40 temples and nearly 15,700 households in Ayutthaya city as water entered 16 districts in the region, local reports showed.A historic Buddhist temple built in the 18th century in the city was inundated after a wall built to prevent flooding collapsed on Sunday.Four districts — Phak Hai, Sena, Bang Ban and Bang Sai — have been the worst battered due to flooding in...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Indian prime minister Modi meets first Indian American VP Harris

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice-President Kamala Harris in Washington on Thursday, marking the first in-person meeting of Mr Modi and the highest-ranking Indian American in US history. Ms Harris is the first woman and first black and South Asian vice-president. Mr Modi congratulated Ms Harris on her...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Australia to Block International Visitors Until at Least 2022

Australia, which has been one of the most restrictive countries in the world when it comes to battling the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to block international tourists at least into 2022. Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the proclamation in an interview. “We will get to international visitors as well, I...
AUSTRALIA
caribbeantoday.com

Belize Seeking to Take Advantage of Major Railway Project in Mexico

BELMOPAN, Belize – Prime Minister John Briceno says Belize intends to benefit from the Tren Maya project that connects the entire south and southwest of Mexico. Briceno returned here over the last weekend following a five-day official visit to Mexico, as guest of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “We had...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Google to invest $1 bn to lift Africa internet access

Google announced Wednesday that it would invest $1 billion in boosting Africa's internet access and startup scene, as the tech giant eyes a youthful market increasingly armed with smartphones.  The Silicon Valley giant last month announced a breakthrough in another eye-catching scheme to boost African internet access.
INTERNET
AFP

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India will re-open for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday. The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces, tiger reserves, elephants and beaches had barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 in a strict lockdown when the pandemic took off. But after a horrendous spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of cases has since fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, on Thursday announced a loosening. Tourist visas will be granted for foreigners arriving on charter flights from October 15, and on other flights from November 15, the home ministry said in a statement.
LIFESTYLE
mymixfm.com

Temples underwater as floods hit historic Thai city

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand (Reuters) – Several temples in Thailand’s historic city of Ayutthaya were underwater on Wednesday, as heavy monsoon rains flooded provinces across the country. More than 40 temples in Ayutthaya, home to ancient Buddhist temples, ruins, and monuments, have been affected by the floods, the city administration said. At...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy