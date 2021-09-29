CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

This 2-tier organizer saves space and clears the clutter

By Daley Quinn
TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. NYC living...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
WWLP 22News

How to get rid of ants inside your home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one likes when there are bugs crawling around the inside of your home and ants are usually a common one found. These little insects are definitely an annoyance to many people, especially when they find them in their homes or in their kitchens. Ants occasionally go inside homes during dry stretches of weather in search of water.
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clutter#The Organizer#Vitamins#Cooking#Find My#Shop#Nyc
Best Life

If Your Sheets Are This Color, They Could Be Attracting Bed Bugs, Experts Say

Even if spiders, snakes, rats, or mice don't make you jump, bed bugs are the one pest even the bravest individuals hope never to tussle with. These bloodsuckers not only make themselves at home in your most sacred of spaces, they're difficult—and expensive—to get rid of. However, there may be one factor in your fight against bed bugs that you have some control over, according to research: your bedding. Read on to discover which sheet colors could be making your sleeping space a haven for bed bugs.
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

5 Dollar Tree Organizing Hacks That Will Banish Clutter

Forget pricey organizing containers — your local dollar store has a treasure trove of ways to stash stuff for pennies. These Dollar Tree organizing hacks will blow your Instagram friends away. Streamline spices with a DIY spin. No need to spend $20 or more on fancy spice jar organizers. Instead,...
SHOPPING
Real Simple

2 Easy Ways to Grow an Avocado Plant Indoors

Growing anything from seed takes time and effort. However, growing an avocado from a pit indoors is not only fun but easy. Avocado trees (Persea americana) can grow indoors in any growing zone, making great low-maintenance houseplants. However, it can take up to 10 years for the tree to bear fruit in its natural growing conditions, and it can reach 40 feet tall or more when grown in the ground. So, don't expect your plant to reach that size or bear fruit. The container it's planted in will restrict its size. Instead, think of your avocado tree as an extra unique houseplant you started yourself by seed.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Domino

This Bathroom Vanity Design Will Clear the Clutter Off Your Countertop for Good

No matter how neatly you line up your bottles of face oils, toners, and night creams, bathroom products always find a way to look a bit cluttered when left out in the open on the vanity countertop. That’s why designer Evgenia Merson went searching for a solution while recently renovating a San Mateo, California–based client’s space. Her fix? Build two storage “towers” in each corner, flanking the new mirror. “They’re perfect for everyday items,” says Merson. The extra-tall cabinets extend all the way to the ceiling, which maximizes the opportunity for storage, since the nooks aren’t superdeep. The designer even added outlets inside of the white oak wood structures so the homeowner can put her electric toothbrush inside—and, most important, out of sight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This vacuum cleaner designed for small spaces breaks down into 4 parts to save storage space!

H5 is a multifunctional vacuum cleaner designed for small spaces that can break down into four parts that fit into a compact charging bin for easy storage. While living tiny is all the rage nowadays, it takes some skill to keep small city spaces clean. Especially when you live in an old apartment building or with pets, vacuuming becomes a daily chore. While vacuuming small spaces goes by quickly, storing a bulky vacuum cleaner becomes a nuisance just as quickly. To keep small spaces clean without the pain of storing big cleaning appliances, industrial designer Yipeng Zhu ideated a space-saving multifunctional vacuum cleaner called H5 that shrinks down to almost a ⅓ of its height.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

﻿This folding suitcase saves you space with a sustainable design

Chances are, even if you don’t travel much, you have a suitcase. Because it makes traveling much easier. Yet it can also be a point of headaches and irritation. While there are many reasons for those headaches and frustration, the most obvious one that comes to mind is the space they take up while empty. That’s what a new Kickstarter campaign has sought out to solve. Introducing the LITO CASE Foldable Suitcase, which is designed to help travelers save space.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

The Magical Shelf Organizer That Found Space Where There Was None

For someone who lives in a household of just two, my husband and I have a surprisingly large amount of dinnerware. Most of the pieces are leftovers from our first apartment, some are “new home” purchases we decided to invest in, and others are generous gifts from family and friends. Maybe it’s because I work in the food and kitchen space, but dinner plates, ice cream bowls, and more have just piled up to the point where I worry they’ll shatter under their own weight.
HOME & GARDEN
Popular Mechanics

The Best Garage Shelving to Organizing Your Space

Using your garage for storage is a great idea, but it isn’t much use if you can’t keep everything organized. Dedicated garage shelving is designed to be strong enough to support the heavy items you usually store in the garage, and rugged enough to stand up to regular abuse. They’re also constructed of durable materials that won’t be damaged by moisture, and are covered with a finish that’s easy to clean if you happen to spill paint, chemicals, or oil on them. They’re also usually simple to assemble, and most can be put together without any tools needed.
HOME & GARDEN
Fox 59

Three helpful tips to organize your space

INDIANAPOLIS – September is National Clean-Up Month, and we have The Cleanout Companion Owner, Carolyn Scott in-studio to share her three tips to organizing any space in your home or office. Find more information about helpful organizing tips here: thecleanoutcompanion.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
romper.com

46 Genius Things If You're Sick Of Clutter

My apartment is pretty clean. The dishes are washed, the floors are swept, and there isn't a single hair stuck to my shower wall (!). But just because there isn't a speck of dust anywhere doesn't mean I don't struggle with keeping things organized. Anytime my home is feeling a little cluttered, I just check out all the genius products on Amazon that'll help me tidy up my space.
SHOPPING
6sqft

$625K Park Slope one-bedroom is full of space-saving built-ins

The current owner of this Park Slope co-op is an architect who renovated the apartment to include tons of super-sleek, space-saving features like window seats, bookshelves, and a built-in dish drying rack over the sink. Located at 25 Plaza Street West, right off Grand Army Plaza, the lovely home is on the market for $625,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom's Hardware

How to Save Space on Windows 11

Storage is more affordable than ever, at least when it’s not at the center of the latest cryptocurrency sensation, but that doesn’t mean all those bits and bytes need to go to waste. There are several ways to maximize your storage in Windows 11: Removing unnecessary files, disabling the Hibernate feature, and reclaiming some space from the operating system itself.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Stay Hydrated and Spruce Up Your Nightstand With a Bedside Water Carafe

There’s nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night absolutely parched, only to reach for an empty water bottle. Rather than stumbling into the kitchen when you’re half-awake, invest in a stylish yet practical bedside water carafe. They’re kinder to the environment than single-use plastic water bottles and can make all the difference in helping you sleep more soundly. Using a carafe means a larger water capacity and fewer refills throughout the night. You can also bring it into the dining room during mealtime. Many bedside carafes come with cups that double as lids, nestling inside the carafes,...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy