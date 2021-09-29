CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Internet Erupts in #FreeBritney Celebration

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebs are just like us because they too are losing their shit on behalf of Britney Spears. Twitter was home to much of the celebration, from a street party in L.A. to Cher’s warm wishes. Babs Gray, one half of the Britney’s Gram podcast that helped stoke the #FreeBritney fires, tweeted a succinct “JAMIE OUT.” Stan accounts for Katy Perry and Lady Gaga were vocal in their support. Britney’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, posted “CONGRATULATIONS” to his Instagram Stories with a hearty nine exclamation points; he also posted a photo of Britney’s hand holding a pink rose. Page Six is reporting that Spears burst into tears when she heard the news, with a source saying “She’s in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn’t felt joy like this in 13 years.” The hearing today in Los Angeles removed Jamie Spears as Britney’s conservator and placed John Zabel, a certified public accountant, as the temporary conservator of Britney’s estate.

