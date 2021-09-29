CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Irish consumer sentiment steady near pandemic high in September

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqVZ6_0cCE2Vv700

DUBLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment remained steady in September just below the two-year high recorded in June, a survey showed on Thursday, as the government prepared to lift almost all pandemic restrictions within weeks.

The government has named Oct. 22 as its target date to drop most restrictions, with more than 90% of the adult population vaccinated, one of the highest levels in the world. read more

The KBC Bank Ireland consumer sentiment eased to 86.4 in September from 86.5 in August. It reached a coronavirus pandemic-high of 87.2 in June as restaurants and pubs began to reopen following the country's third and longest shutdown.

The weakest elements of the survey were related to the macroeconomic environment in part due to concerns about an international plan to set minimum corporate tax rates, which some fear could threaten a pillar of the country's economic policy, said KBC Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes. read more

"Irish consumer sentiment held broadly steady in September as a focus on potential threats to the economic outlook ranging from global taxation changes to elevated public debt contrasted with evidence of further progress out of the pandemic," Hughes said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY
agdaily.com

Farmer sentiment declines in September; inflation expectations jump

The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer declined in September, down 14 points to a reading of 124. With producers feeling less optimistic about both current conditions on their farming operations as well as their expectations for the future, this is the weakest farmer sentiment reading since July 2020 when the index stood at 118.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Sentiment#Kbc Bank Ireland#Pandemic#Irish#Kbc Ireland
investing.com

Irish domestic economy nearing pre-pandemic levels - central bank

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish domestic economic activity will reach its pre-coronavirus pandemic level by the end of this year thanks to a stronger than expected surge in consumption that will add to inflationary pressure, the country's central bank said on Wednesday. However, local price pressures are expected to ease towards...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

US consumer confidence remains at depressed levels in September

Consumers in the US grew a bit more confident last month but remained depressed overall, perhaps the most closely-followed sentiment survey revealed. The University of Michigan's consumer confidence index edged up to a level of 72.8 for September from 70.3 in August. Richard Curtin, the survey director, highlighted the fact...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rises Slightly, Remains Depressed

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment edged higher in late September, though remained near a pandemic low, as Americans grew slightly more optimistic about current economic conditions. The University of Michigan’s final sentiment index rose to 72.8 from the preliminary reading of 71, data released Friday showed. The figure exceeded the...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

ETFs to Suffer as US Consumer Confidence Falls in September

U.S. consumers continue to be concerned about the sustainability of economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump, surging Delta variant threats and increasing inflation levels. Consequently, consumer confidence in the United States slipped to a seven-month low in September. The Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence index stands at 109.3 (the lowest level since February) in comparison to 115.2 in August. The metric has witnessed the third consecutive monthly decline in September. September’s reading also missed the consensus estimate of the metric coming in at 114.5, per a Reuters’ poll. The metric continues to be below the pre-pandemic level of 132.6 in February 2020.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wallstreetwindow.com

Consumers’ Views of the Economy Fell in September – Robert Hughes

The Consumer Confidence Index from The Conference Board fell again in September, falling 5.9 points or 5.1 percent to 109.3. September was the third decline in a row and puts the index 19.6 points below the June 2021 peak (see first chart). From a year ago, the index is up 8 points or 7.9 percent.
MARKETS
Reuters

French inflation hit near 10-year high of 2.7% in September

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French inflation rose in September slightly less than expected but still reached its highest rate in nearly a decade, preliminary data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Thursday. INSEE said its EU-harmonised consumer prices index fell 0.2% from August, giving a 12-month inflation rate...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

The Post-Pandemic Consumer At 18 Months

New Data: Only One-Quarter Of Post-Pandemic Consumers Are Eager To Get Out — And Spend — More. Forget feeling cooped up: U.S. consumers want to get out and spend, yet only one-quarter plan to attend more concerts, sporting events and other activities in the next three months. In The Post-Pandemic Consumer At 18 Months: Spending Now, Worrying Later, PYMNTS surveyed nearly 2,500 consumers to discover how rising vaccination rates and other factors are influencing how consumers shop, play and spend at physical establishment between now and the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn steady near four-week high ahead of U.S. stocks data

* Grain markets consolidate before USDA quarterly stocks report * Mixed harvest reports, lower expected stocks underpin corn * Wheat, soybeans also firm as grains shake off dollar strength (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Thursday to hold near a four-week high as traders awaited widely followed U.S. grain stocks data expected to show tightening corn inventories. Soybeans and wheat were also firm, with strength in international oilseed and cereal markets helping offset pressure from a rising dollar. Price moves were limited ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) quarterly grain stocks report at 1600 GMT. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $5.40-1/2 per bushel by 1136 GMT, trading close to Tuesday's four-week peak of $5.41-3/4. "The report should show a substantial, but unsurprising, rundown in U.S. (corn) inventory," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The report comes as the market has been assessing early yield reports from the U.S. harvest, seen as crucial to replenish global supplies after a poor Brazilian crop and brisk Chinese demand in the past year. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to peg U.S. corn stocks at the end of Sept. 1 at 1.155 billion bushels, down from 1.187 billion in a USDA supply and demand report earlier in September. Analysts estimate soybean stocks at 174 million bushels, close to the USDA's last forecast of 175 million bushels. CBOT soybeans were up 0.1% at $12.85-1/2 a bushel, while wheat added 0.7% to $7.15-1/4 a bushel. The USDA is expected to trim its estimate for the U.S. 2021 wheat crop in a separate report to be issued alongside the stocks data. Wheat markets have also been supported by brisk importer demand and rising physical prices. Traders will get a demand update on Thursday via weekly U.S. export sales figures. Grain markets expect U.S. exports to pick up after recent storm disruption, but there remains uncertainty around the level of Chinese demand. China's huge livestock sector is facing a hike in feed costs as power outages force soybean crushing plants to close, analysts and industry participants said. Prices at 1136 GMT Last Change Pct End 2020 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 715.25 5.00 0.70 640.50 11.67 CBOT corn 540.50 1.50 0.28 484.00 11.67 CBOT soy 1285.50 1.75 0.14 1311.00 -1.95 Paris wheat Dec 256.75 0.75 0.29 192.50 33.38 Paris maize Nov 231.75 1.75 0.76 219.00 5.82 Paris rape Nov 647.25 1.00 0.15 418.25 54.75 WTI crude oil 74.65 -0.18 -0.24 48.52 53.85 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 -0.17 1.2100 -4.34 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

French consumer confidence stronger than expected in September

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French consumer confidence improved more than expected in September as households' concerns about unemployment eased, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday. The INSEE official statistics agency said its consumer confidence index rose to 102 from 99 in August, hitting its highest level since June. The...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Wall St tumbles on weak consumer sentiment, rising bond yields

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq headed for their worst day in four months on Tuesday as weak consumer confidence data deepened concerns over slowing economic growth, while a surge in Treasury yields hit mega-cap technology stocks. At 11:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Italy Consumer Confidence Improves In September

Italy’s consumer confidence improved in September, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday. The consumer confidence index rose to 119.6 in September from 116.2 in August. Economists had expected a score of 115.8. The manufacturing confidence index decreased to 113.0 in September from 113.2 in the previous...
RETAIL
ForexTV.com

French Manufacturing Sentiment Weakens In September

Sentiment among French manufacturers weakened in September due the marked deterioration in the assessment of past production, foreign orders and personal production expectations, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday. The business confidence index fell to 106 in September from 110 in August. The index was forecast...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

BoJ kept the steady hand in September… again – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew assesses the latest BoJ monetary policy meeting. “The Bank of Japan (BOJ), as widely expected, decided to keep its policy measures unchanged at its Monetary Policy Meeting in September. The main policy decision was again not unanimous as the BOJ policy board member Goshi Kataoka dissented again for the same reasons as the previous meeting in July. There was a unanimous agreement on the details of BOJ’s Climate Response Financing Operations of which the outline was first published in July and given more details in September. For the economic outlook, the BOJ also kept its cautious recovery outlook but downgraded its assessment for exports and factory output which has “been affected by supply-side constraints.” There was no notable change to the inflation outlook.”
BUSINESS
AFP

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday. The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July. Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data. The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy