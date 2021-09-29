CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twisted Metal PS5 game reportedly in the works at Destruction AllStars studio

By Jordan Gerblick
 7 days ago
A new Twisted Metal game is reportedly in the works for PS5, with Destruction AllStars studio Lucid Games handling the revival. Furthermore, it's said to be launching in 2023 to coincide with the Twisted Metal TV series, which we learned about back in 2019. According to VGC, PlayStation has tasked...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

Bluepoint is working on an original PS5 game now it's owned by PlayStation

Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint is working on an "original" game. That's according to a new interview with IGN, published alongside the announcement that Bluepoint Games was being acquired by PlayStation earlier today. "Our next project, we're working on original content right now. We can't talk about what that is, but that's the next step in the evolution for us," says Bluepoint president Marco Thrush.
VIDEO GAMES
Comments / 0

