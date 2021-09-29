Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas join Broadway producing team of ‘Chicken & Biscuits’
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have joined the roster of producers for the Broadway production of “Chicken & Biscuits,” the play announced Wednesday. Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, has a long history with Broadway, having appeared in several child roles and most recently in the 2011 revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” This play marks the Broadway producing debut for Jonas and wife Chopra Jonas, an actor and model.broadwaynews.com
