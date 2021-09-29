CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baroness announce fall tour

By Zenae Zukowski
Cover picture for the articleThis fall, Baroness will return to the road as the group announced a special tour, allowing fans to be in control of the setlist. Ticket buyers for the Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening with Baroness will receive a link to cast their vote on what songs throughout the band’s entire catalog they’d like to hear at the show. Each attendee will also receive a free, limited-edition Your Baroness tour poster. Tickets go on sale this Friday (1st), at 10 am local time. COVID-19 protocols will vary by venue, but all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or have the option to provide a negative PCR test within 24 hours of the event. Masks will be required.

