Baroness announce fall tour

Like most bands, Baroness have been off the road for the entirety of the pandemic era. That changes now as the band has booked “Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening with Baroness,” where ticket buyers will be provided with a link to cast their vote for the ten songs they want to hear at the show. Baroness’ entire catalog will be fair game with no song off limits. Voting will close one week prior to each performance. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 am local time. COVID-19 protocols will vary by venue and municipality but all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or have the option to provide a negative PCR test within 24 hours of the event (where allowed). All concertgoers will be required to wear masks. The band continues to support 2019’s Gold & Grey (Abraxan Hymns) album and are working on new music.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO