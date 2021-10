ELLOREE, S.C. — Residents in and around one Orangeburg County town are being cautioned to boil their water until further notice. A spokesperson for the Town of Elloree Water System announced on Friday that a water main break has resulted in the need to boil water. This applies to anyone who is serviced by the water system; so, that includes not only the town itself but also some customers just outside the city limits.

ELLOREE, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO