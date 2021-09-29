Curriculum change for CKAD

I can’t be the only one who is profoundly disturbed by the content of New Jersey’s new school curriculum requirements, as discussed in former Bar President Thomas Pol’s essay “‘God, Gays & Guns’ Are Back in New Jersey Gubernatorial Politics” (Law Journal, Sept. 27, 2021). Make no mistake: the new curriculum requirements are a gateway to teaching controversial Critical Race Theory principles that many, if not most, parents would surely reject. And as anodyne as their catch-phrase wording appears to be (who could object to the principle of “tolerance,” for example?), the goal of these requirements is to indoctrinate students with progressive ideology.
