CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Curriculum change for CKAD

By sarar Posts:
linuxfoundation.org
 7 days ago

I have purchased the course in August and taking exams in couple of days. I just got to know about the exam curriculum change. My course material is not reflecting the new changes. Can you please help to address this?

forum.linuxfoundation.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Curriculum and Learning Resources Administrator

Salary: Scale 3, Spine Point Range 14 - 17 £22,673 - £23,629 FTE (£21,165 - £22,058 pro rata) We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic and proactive Curriculum and Learning Resources Administrator to provide high quality efficient administration to the Heads of Departments and an excellent Learning Resources/Reprographics service for the Academy.
EDUCATION
districtadministration.com

4 reasons alternative schools need a SEL curriculum

As the alternative high school for our district, Pathfinder High School serves students in grades 9-12. We average about 50 students per semester and work with a diverse group of students that comes to us because traditional high school just wasn’t working for them. Our students are blessed to have this option, and we’re fortunate to have them as our students.
EDUCATION
CU Boulder News & Events

Common curriculum planning committee begins work

Provost Russell Moore recently appointed members of the Common Curriculum Planning Committee to continue the groundwork laid last year in creating a common learning experience and a common set of learning outcomes for CU Boulder undergraduate students. Developing a common curriculum for undergraduate students was recommended in the Academic Futures...
BOULDER, CO
thesoutherneronline.com

Students transition to computer-based curriculum

With the return to in-person learning, teachers and staff are incorporating more technology in learning. Along with fewer paper assignments and hands-on learning, the current curriculum relies heavily on computers. In the past year of virtual learning, some students found it difficult to stay attentive in class. However, while the...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ckad
Nashville Parent

Why a Global Curriculum is Right for Today's Preschooler

As the world around us continues to evolve, we must change with it and teach our children how to embrace change. Our children are our greatest asset and future world leaders, so we must equip them with the tools, skills, and perspectives they will need in this increasingly interconnected world. As parents and educators, it is our responsibility to expand our children’s horizons and nurture, encourage, and teach them to grow their hearts and minds. It is beneficial and essential that children are taught a global curriculum at a young age, giving them the understanding and knowledge that will help them become good citizens of the world.
EDUCATION
Law.com

Disturbed by NJ's New School Curriculum Requirements

I can’t be the only one who is profoundly disturbed by the content of New Jersey’s new school curriculum requirements, as discussed in former Bar President Thomas Pol’s essay “‘God, Gays & Guns’ Are Back in New Jersey Gubernatorial Politics” (Law Journal, Sept. 27, 2021). Make no mistake: the new curriculum requirements are a gateway to teaching controversial Critical Race Theory principles that many, if not most, parents would surely reject. And as anodyne as their catch-phrase wording appears to be (who could object to the principle of “tolerance,” for example?), the goal of these requirements is to indoctrinate students with progressive ideology.
EDUCATION
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Online preschool curriculum free to families

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents of young children might want to check out a free online program to help their kids prepare for kindergarten at home. Waterford.org announced the expansion of the Waterford Upstart program to 4-year-olds across the state. Previously, the program was only available to Indiana’s most rural families, but during the 2021 state legislative session, the program was expanded statewide.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
manisteenews.com

MPS: Critical Race Theory not part of curriculum

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow noted in his weekly Superintendent Communique on Monday that Critical Race Theory is not part of the MPS curriculum — but diversity, equity and inclusion are important parts of the curriculum. "Midland Public Schools has received several inquiries regarding Critical Race Theory," the communique...
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Columbian

Washougal School Board adopts elementary school science curriculum

CAMAS — The Washougal School Board voted to adopt an elementary school science curriculum during its Sept. 14 meeting after hearing objections from a parent who called the educational platform “biased” due to its inclusion of two videos that promote mask-wearing as an effective means of preventing the spread of COVID-19. “I want to encourage parents and community members (to speak up because) that is your one small first step, to watch school districts on what they’re adopting,” Washougal resident Brandii Heaward said. “No more going backwards and trying to fight what they already have. It’s hard.”
WASHOUGAL, WA
thewestfieldnews.com

Curriculum review turns to English, social skills this year

WESTFIELD — Teachers will be involved in the push for standard grade-level curriculums across all Westfield schools, administrators said on Sept. 20. Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Dargie told the School Committee on Sept. 20 that 60 teachers participated in a five-day curriculum summit in August with Linda Jordan of the International Center for Leadership in Education on rigorous curriculum design, looking at standards and the way they teach them and assess students. The summit was paid for through Title 2A and Title 1 grants.
WESTFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Trumbull schools aim to increase diversity in curriculum, staff

TRUMBULL - A class for high school seniors where students read works by a diverse set of non-fiction and fiction writers is a big hit in town. Assistant Superintendent Susan Iwanicki said the course, called the Adolescent Experience, is an elective which is part of the school’s overall push to make the staff and curriculum more inclusive. It has 55 students over two sections.
TRUMBULL, CT
riverbender.com

New Educational Technology Now Part Of Zion Bethalto’s Curriculum

BETHALTO — Students and teachers at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois, are benefitting from the recent installation of ActivPanel Titanium™ interactive displays from Promethean in five classrooms. Three of the displays are mobile and can be moved to other classrooms and locations in the school. Teachers and students in each...
BETHALTO, IL
meaws.com

Scotland Launches LGBT Inclusive Curriculum In Schools

In 2018, the Scottish Government had approved a policy aimed at improving Scottish school’s LGBTQAI+ inclusiveness. As of last week, the launch of an online teaching resource will make this a reality for many Scottish students. “The launch of this ground-breaking suite of resources for schools takes us another step forward in ensuring that our curriculum is as diverse as the young people who learn in our schools.
WORLD
linuxfoundation.org

Exercise 15.1: Comparing I/O Schedulers

Good point. It will not restore your previous state, but you can do that with a one line command. The script could have been done to do this, but it would have required a bunch of extra lines that are a little messy to write and debug since people use it for different systems with different default schedulers etc and once you start to complicate scripts it gets hard to see the forest for the trees. At any rate system reboot wipes all this out since it is purely runtime behaviour and resets, and it is unlikely you would notice any differences between schedulers unless you were running a heavy I/O workload on a server for a prolonged time. With the changes in storage media these days most folks don't care much about this topic any more except in rather specialied situations where it can still really matter. Attention on it is now defocused.
COMPUTERS
linuxfoundation.org

How bookmark works in pagination?

I have a CRUD operation for Students. And i wanted to have a list of all students based on pagination. I am trying to use. API in order to get the paginated records. Initially the empty string in the bookmark works, but what for the next page of records. From where i would get the bookmark value? I believe its from the API response who returns an bookmark in response. But i could not find any object with metadata in response.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

Teacher PD: Indiana hopes its free online lab will be hub for learning

After the pandemic forced teachers suddenly into online learning, many looked on the Web to find and share ideas for teaching. | LeoPatrizi / Getty Images. In the wake of COVID closing school doors in March 2020, Lena Darnay found teachers — over 2,500 of them — flocking to a Facebook group she moderated to share ideas for online learning.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Universities should take spelling and grammar into account when marking exams, England’s regulator says

Universities should take spelling and grammar into account when marking exams, according to England’s higher education regulator. The Office for Students (OfS) said some instutitions have interpreted equality legislation in a way that means they do not assess technical proficiency in written English for all students. “We do not consider that approach to be necessary or justified,” the regulator added in a report. The National Union of Students (NUS) said education was “much broader” than spelling and grammar in response to the suggestion. The OfS said it found some “common themes” that gave it “cause for regulatory concern” in its...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy