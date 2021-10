ATLANTA — Teachers and students at over a dozen Atlanta schools are set to receive free laptops, Atlanta Public Schools said in a statement. It's part of the school district's participation in Verizon Innovative Learning Schools, according to a statement from the school system. The initiative, which is spearheaded by the wireless network operator, aims to equip educators and students at select schools with a device, Verizon's website states.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO