Dark metal outfit Gaahls WYRD have announced they will release a five-song mini album, The Humming Mountain, on November 5th via Season of Mist. To celebrate the mini-record announcement, the group has unveiled the title track. Three of the tracks were originally planned to appear on the group’s latest full-length effort, 2019’s GastiR – Ghosts Invited, but were later shelved as Gaahl believed it didn’t conceptually fit with the record. Gaahl eventually teamed up with guitarist Lust Kilman (Ole Walaunet) and producer Iver Sandøy to revisit the songs, and overall complete the mini-album.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO