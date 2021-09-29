CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Lovers of the Red Sky Episodes 7-8 Resumes with Similar Ratings of 9.3%, 8.9% as the Week Hiatus Slows the Momentum

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was super excited on Monday for the resumption of Lovers of the Red Sky, with episode 7 picking up from the end of the painting competition and the arrival of Chun Gi’s mentally damaged dad to cause a ruckus. I don’t know if it’s mostly due to the Chuseok week preemption but the episode felt so slow and took the wind of this drama’s sails a bit. Episode 8 picked up back but that butterfly in my stomach vibes are no longer there (for now), and I spent this week’s episodes enjoying the story progress but wishing I still had that visceral emotional tug to the characters. Chun Gi is just too perfect and plucky, and played by Kim Yoo Jung perfectly endearing and not an ounce of annoying, but she’s more of a plot device due to everyone around her. She’s touched by the Demon since birth, lost her eyes, regained her right through Ha Ram’s eyes, and is fated to restore the damaged Royal Portrait in order to contain the Demon once again. And everyone around her adores her, takes care of her, and two guys love her. Between the two guys, Ha Ram remains more interesting but he’s too restrained probably because Ahn Hyo Seob can only portray stoic/calculating/tormented with one expression, and Prince Yangmyung is a good dude and all but goodness comes across as a wet blanket half the time and I don’t know if it’s Gong Myung‘s acting or the personality. Thank goodness for Kwak Si Yang’s Prince Joohyang to continue evil up the proceedings and keep it interesting. With that said, the end of episode 8 was a wild moment as Demon has emerged once again from Ha Ram at the most inopportune time, and I’m guessing he’s not there to throw a rave rager at the Palace with Chun Gi and Yangmyung.

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

“Lovers Of The Red Sky” Maintains No. 1 In Monday Night Drama Ratings

“Lovers of the Red Sky” continues to lead Monday-Tuesday dramas!. According to Nielsen Korea, the September 27 episode of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” recorded average nationwide ratings of 9.3 percent. This is a slight drop from the drama’s personal best of 10.2 percent, which it recorded for its previous episode on September 14 before taking a week off for the Chuseok holiday. However, “Lovers of the Red Sky” still maintained a strong lead among dramas that aired on Monday night.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

“Lovers Of The Red Sky” Holds On To No. 1 In Ratings Despite Drop + “High Class” Sets New Personal Best

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” continues to have the highest viewership ratings of the Monday-Tuesday evening time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the September 28 episode of “Lovers of the Red Sky” recorded average nationwide ratings of 8.9 percent. This is the second episode in a row that the drama has seen a decrease in ratings, from its personal best of 10.2 percent in episode 6. The drop in ratings may be partly attributed to the fact that the drama took a hiatus last week due to the Chuseok holiday. Nonetheless, the drama continues to record strong ratings that place it ahead of the pack.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

SBS Releases Eye-catching Pictures of Lovers of the Red Sky Leads Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seob, and Gong Myung During Chuseok Off Week

Clearly I’m in withdrawal lol, and excuse my grasping at whatever straws/goodies are out for SBS Mon-Tues sageuk Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi). That the drama has overcome tons of doubts – Ahn Hyo Seob‘s sageuk acting concerns, the top billing brouhaha, and the general “will it work” questions about the fantasy with palace intrigue combo – that it feels even more deserving of love from the viewers tuning in. The young leads are really good enough to credit them for part of the drama’s success, it’s not solely due to the script and directing, and the veterans and elders don’t have enough screen time to carry it on their impeccable acting alone. So it’s really that indelible chemistry and charisma of the leads in bringing each character to life and interacting well in the varying one-on-one scenes. Kim Yoo Jung for me is the sweet heart of this trio, she brings a different zing depending on which male lead she’s doing a scene with and it just works so well.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Is Lovers Of The Red Sky On Viki, Netflix, Viu In English Sub Or Dub? Where To Watch And Stream The Latest Episodes Free Online

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Watching your favorite Kdrama might have been the most relaxing time of a day and encountering an advertisement is the most horrific part of streaming it illegally. We all know the struggle of looking for the perfect streaming site that has our favorite series such as the prominent SBS Kdrama Lovers of the Red Sky.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gong Myung
Soompi

Kim Yoo Jung Has Two Unexpected Meetings With Gong Myung and Moon Sook In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” shared new stills of Kim Yoo Jung ahead of the upcoming episode. Based on a novel, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regains her vision, and Ahn Hyo Seop as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
WORLD
Soompi

“Lovers Of The Red Sky” Shares The Different Charms Of The Two Male Leads Ahn Hyo Seop And Gong Myung

Get ready to choose between Ahn Hyo Seop or Gong Myung in “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. Based on a novel, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regains her vision, and Ahn Hyo Seop as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Kim Yoo Jung And Ahn Hyo Seop Protect Each Other In Different Ways In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” released new stills of Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung!. Based on a novel, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regains her vision, and Ahn Hyo Seop as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
WORLD
Soompi

Gong Myung And Ahn Hyo Seop’s Relationship Takes A Turn For The Worse In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

Ahn Hyo Seop and Gong Myung’s growing rivalry will be depicted in the upcoming episode of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. Based on a novel, the historical fantasy romance drama stars Kim Yoo Jung as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regains her vision, and Ahn Hyo Seop as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Episodes#Momentum#Lovers Of The Red Sky#Chuseok#Royal Portrait
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop Talks About “Lovers Of The Red Sky” And The Importance Of Learning

Ahn Hyo Seop participated in an interview and pictorial for Marie Claire!. During the photo shoot, the actor exuded sophisticated vibes with his elegant poses and expressions. Ahn Hyo Seop is currently starring in the SBS drama “Lovers of the Red Sky.” During the interview, he shared that it was a project where he experienced a lot of challenges. In particular, there were many scenes where he had to act in front of a blue screen. He confessed that he continuously had to think while acting because he had to create something from nothing.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: Kim Yoo Jung And Gong Myung Joke And Playfully Bicker Nonstop On “Lovers Of The Red Sky” Set

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has released a new behind-the-scenes video!. Based on a novel, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains her vision, and Ahn Hyo Seop as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
WORLD
gizmostory.com

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 2: October 7 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

Crime and thriller series are once again making their way to your screens. ABC is all set to premiere its season two of the hit series – Big Sky. The series is adapted from the book ‘The Highway’ book series. The creator of the show is David E. Kelley. The show is going to premiere on September 30, 2021, and run its first episode titled ‘Wakey Wakey.’
TV SERIES
Soompi

Gong Myung Asks Ahn Hyo Seop To Stay Away From Kim Yoo Jung In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has shared a glimpse of its upcoming episode!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
koalasplayground.com

Watch an Entire Drama Love Story in One Picture: A Visual Homage to Some of the Best K-romances

This post doesn’t need any editorializing, and really just needs to be viewed and savored. A talented and oh so generous K-netizen (doing the drama gods service!) created a one picture image for some of the most popular and beloved K-drama romances in the last two decades that captures the beginning and end. It’s called “Watch an entire K-drama in one picture” meaning from the first image seeing two people who don’t know/don’t like each other to when they are happily together, even without seeing the entire in between we can glean the progression of the romance from their chemistry and body language. The above remains a classic, the Hallyu top actress and the alien professor neighbors in You From Another Star. Others that tug at my memory strings include It’s Okay, It’s Love, Coffee Prince, Kill Me, Heal Me, and Answer Me 1988. The sole misstep was not using the two teen actors in the Will it Snow for Christmas of the pre-romance portion and instead just the two adult leads. Without further ado, please enjoy!
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Episodes 3-4 of Dali and the Cocky Prince Rise in Ratings to 5% Range as the Drama Continues to Balance Lovely Rom-com Development with Great Chemistry and Acting

The second week of KBS Wed-Thurs rom-com Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dal Ri and Gamjatang) has the drama building on an unexpectedly solid premiere character and relationship setting to take it one step further. Leads Kim Min Jae and Park Kyu Young continue to be the shining stars of the show, their characters are so opposite yet complementary and the chemistry remains palpable. He’s all bluster but with squishy soft spot for her and she’s cool with a steely pride and together they just bring out the most genuine in each other. The directing is also fantastic, light and breezy when needed and the BAM there is a rich emotional moment and the director delivers it with artistic flourish like the art backdrop of this story deserves. I’m sad Kwon Yul’s second male lead is turning into a foolhardy johnny come lately who gave up Dali likely to protect her but now thinks he’s back and ready to win her heart again. Thank god there is Moo Hak who absolutely is up for the challenge to protect Dali (the right way) for her in both the art gallery and her emotional wellbeing. Not that she’s a shrinking violet that needs protection, but who would say no to a puppy like Moo Hak being around all the time with his expressive eyes and random utterances of frustration lol.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

Junho and Lee Se Young Find Subtle Romantic Connection in New Posters for MBC Sageuk The Red Sleeve Cuff

Sageuk romances are by nature restrained and less is said/done is more presentation due to the characters living in an historical era of emphasis on etiquette and form. The upcoming MBC drama The Red Sleeve Cuff seems to be taking that to the extreme, it’s sooooooo implied that the new poster above seems to have court lady Lee Se Young having a ghostly rather than romantic connection with Junho‘s King. I’m amused more than anything, this seems like a total slow burn and that’s fine since there are so many other sageuks taking a more direct romantic approach. The poster above shows that the two leads are close but kept apart by a mere window and the other poster below shows only their hands reaching for each other but not yet touching. I think the drama will really appeal to the viewers who have the patience for a slow burn romance and a traditional palace story.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: Ordinary Joe Stabilizes in Week 3, NCIS: Hawai'i Takes First Dip

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Monday drew 7.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, up in audience but down a tick in the demo week-to-week yet still leading the night in the latter measure (read recap). Ordinary Joe then did 2.8 mil and a 0.4, adding eyeballs in Week 3 while stabilizing in the demo. Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.6), Bob Hearts Abishola (5 mil/0.5), NCIS (7.6 mil/0.6) and NCIS: Hawai’i (5.4 mil/0.4) all dipped a bit, though NCIS proper still copped Monday’s biggest audience. Elsewhere: FOX | 9-1-1 (5 mil/0.8, read recap) and The Big...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Sets Release Dates for ‘Princess Switch 3’ and More Holiday Movies

“The Princess Switch 3,” a romantic comedy starring Vanessa Hudgens, and more Christmas favorites are coming to Netflix this holiday season. The third installment, newly titled “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star,” drops on Nov. 18. In the film, Hudgens plays not one, not two, but three of the leading roles — Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Margaret’s look-alike cousin Fiona. Before subscribers can watch that chaos unfold on the small screen, the Yuletide cheer kicks off with “The Claus Family” on Nov. 1. The film follows a grinch-like man who learns the magic of Christmas after his grandfather suddenly falls ill....
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy