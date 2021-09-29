CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle County, CO

Wet spell brings little fire relief for Eagle County

By Scott Miller
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fire danger in Eagle County was reduced to “high” this week, but no fire restrictions are in place at the moment. In an email, Eagle River Fire Protection District Community Risk Manager Tracy LeClair wrote that grasses, shrubs and other fuels are at near-record low moisture levels. That would normally lead to imposing fire restrictions, but good rain Tuesday and Wednesday, with more precipitation in the forecast, has kept the danger down, at least a little.

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Eagle County COVID-19 numbers dropping after surge

Eagle County’s COVID-19 numbers are beginning to trend downward after the recent delta variant surge, but local health officials say significant improvement is still needed before the local public health order requiring masks in local schools can be lifted. According to the Eagle County Monitoring Dashboard, 81 new COVID-19 cases...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Summit County residents capture meteor event on camera

At around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 3, Silverthorne resident Loren Vawser — along with other Summit County residents — woke up to a loud “boom” sound. “I woke up at 4:30 in the morning after I’d heard a loud boom that woke me up,” Vawser said. “I got up and checked the house and looked out the windows. … I went back to bed and then a few minutes later I thought, ‘I should check my camera.’”
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail area restaurants not likely to require proof of vaccinations

While Vail Resorts announced last month it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at indoor on-mountain cafeteria-style restaurants, independent restaurants in Vail, Avon and Beaver Creek are largely going their own way. Might that confuse guests?. Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Sales and Marketing Director Wendy Mallas said she believes...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle establishes permit process for outdoor dining, festivals

The Eagle Town Council established a new permit process last week requiring administrative approval for festivals and allowing for communal outdoor dining areas. This move builds upon Eagle’s efforts to support more outdoor dining during the pandemic. Starting last year, the town’s “Be Our Guest” initiative closed a portion of 2nd Street and allowed sidewalk patios to support outdoor dining for three businesses, one Town Council member said.
EAGLE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eagle County, CO
City
Eagle, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Eagle County, CO
Government
Vail Daily

Writers on the Range: Please don’t pet the wildlife

“I can’t believe that person is getting that close.”. Just off the road stands a bull elk — a 700-pound animal with 3-foot tall antlers — and a woman is standing not even 4 feet away from it. All it would take is for the elk to make one sudden swing of its head and the woman would be hospitalized.
ANIMALS
Vail Daily

Teen helps fight lightning strike fire near Hayden

Longtime Routt County resident Deo Hobbs was outside feeding her three horses at her 40-acre home site northwest of Hayden late Tuesday afternoon when a “huge boom sounded, and her horses scattered.”. She looked across her field toward neighboring Colorado State Trust Land to see that a lightning strike had...
HAYDEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Warning#Drought
Vail Daily

Vail council candidate Travis Coggin in his words

The Vail Daily is running Q&A’s with the 10 candidates running for four seats on the Vail Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8. Name:...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Kudos to the Eagle River Watershed Council

On Sept. 24, the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District participated in the 2021 Water Festival organized by the Eagle River Watershed Council. Over 300 Eagle County fifth graders came to Colorado Mountain College in Edwards to learn about the Eagle River watershed and protection of our water resources, and to celebrate the rivers and streams that flow through our valley.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Speaking of Pets: Disaster preparedness response

No one wants to face a disaster like a wildfire, but the threat is always there. Familiarize yourself with Vail evacuation plans. An order is mandatory; a warning asks you to remain alert for an order. However, leaving as soon as you get a warning means less stress for you and your pets, and helps avoid tragedies like being trapped by fire. Your home and possessions can be replaced, but your life and the lives of your animals can’t.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: The unique geology of Tenmile Canyon

While driving for a geology field trip, my college professor once told the class that the most common cause of death of geologists is a car accident. This was surely a made-up statistic, but he gave the logical reasoning that while driving, geologists are always looking out the windows and wondering, “what the heck is that?!”
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Vail Daily

Salomone: October is the end of the high country season

October is the end of the angling season in the Colorado High Country. The first snows of winter arrive, covering a blanket of golden leaves, remnants from September. The brook trout and the cutthroat trout have gained weight all summer and are all dressed up for the finale. And now sensing the long winter void, strike flies with reckless consideration for their well-being. October is time for one more cast in the High Country.
HOBBIES
Vail Daily

Letter: Time to reconsider algaecide use in snowmaking

The Sept. 24 Vail Daily News story on the toxic algaecide leaking from Vail Resorts’ snow-making tank is, at the very least, extremely disturbing. The leak, which killed 120 fish in the nearby Mill and Gore Creeks in Vail, is not only environmentally deadly, but even the Colorado Department of Health and Environment recommends “not letting children play in the water or allowing dogs to drink the water for a couple more days.” This is toxic stuff.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: What will be lost with new lifts at Vail

The news announcing the new lift improvements on Vail Mountain, I was saddened and disappointed. I wrote a letter over 10 years ago expressing my objection to a “Sundown Bowl” lift and my attitude remains unchanged. I know many will be excited by the new access and it’s supposed advantages:...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy