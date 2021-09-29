Wet spell brings little fire relief for Eagle County
Fire danger in Eagle County was reduced to “high” this week, but no fire restrictions are in place at the moment. In an email, Eagle River Fire Protection District Community Risk Manager Tracy LeClair wrote that grasses, shrubs and other fuels are at near-record low moisture levels. That would normally lead to imposing fire restrictions, but good rain Tuesday and Wednesday, with more precipitation in the forecast, has kept the danger down, at least a little.www.vaildaily.com
