Wet spell brings little fire relief for Eagle County

No one wants to face a disaster like a wildfire, but the threat is always there. Familiarize yourself with Vail evacuation plans. An order is mandatory; a warning asks you to remain alert for an order. However, leaving as soon as you get a warning means less stress for you and your pets, and helps avoid tragedies like being trapped by fire. Your home and possessions can be replaced, but your life and the lives of your animals can’t.

VAIL, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO