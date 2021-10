A clear majority of Americans, including most Republicans, opposes key provisions of the controversial new Texas abortion law, the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds. The law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, which is before many women know they're pregnant. It also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO