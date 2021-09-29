Watch the Ford Mustang Mach-E Flub the Moose Test
When it comes to handling emergency maneuvers, the Ford Mustang Mach-E leaves something to be desired. The Ford Mustang Mach-E has found many fans since its launch for the 2021 model year. Since then, it's faced some controversy around its drag performance, and now, its performance in the moose test. It seems the Mustang Mach-E may not live up to the dynamic capabilities of its competitors, as reported by Ford Authority.www.thedrive.com
