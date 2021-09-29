Wells Fargo delays return-to-office plan for fourth time

It’s the grand parlor game of the commercial real estate industry and the wider business world: Which companies are going back to the office and when?. Below is a running tab, in alphabetical order, of companies’ return-to-office plans, or lack thereof, based on information from the firms, previous Commercial Observer reporting, or reporting in other media outlets (linked to where possible). It also includes details, where available, on whether companies are requiring vaccinations and how they plan to enforce that. And “hybrid” in this case is defined as working partly in the office and partly remotely (in most cases two to three days a week).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO